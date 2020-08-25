1/1
Mildred Cole
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred Cole
October 12, 1921 - August 21, 2020
 
Mildred Cole, 98, passed away on Aug. 21 at 3:15 p.m. in Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth.
Mildred was born the daughter of Ora and Leona (Eaton) Snyder on Oct. 12, 1921 in South Bend.
She has been a long-time resident of Plymouth. She was a 1939 graduate of LaPaz High School.
On Aug. 8, 1942, Mildred married the love of her life, Earl Cole, who preceded her in death on June 9, 1989. She owned the gas station at Grovetown. She also worked at Kings Kiddie Daycare in Plymouth, as well as The Glove factory, where she made gloves. She was a member of New Vision Church in Plymouth.
Survivors who will miss Mildred are her sons Earl Jr. (Judy) Cole of Kingsford Heights, and Richard (Wilma) Cole of Plymouth. There are seven grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren (and three step grandchildren) and 19 great-great grandchildren who survive. Sisters Doris Brouse of Elkhart, Marjorie Ermis of Elkhart, Barbara Fribley of Warsaw, and Dorothy Woodward of Plymouth, also survive.
Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters Mary Cook, Thelma Zeller and Annabelle Biddle.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 1 – 3 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Both will be held at Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home. Reverend Don Plank will be officiating. Burial will occur at New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved