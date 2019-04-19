Dale E. Cox

September 25, 1930 - April 17, 2019



Dale E. Cox, 88 years old, passed away at 12:32 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, surrounded by his family.

Dale was born on Sept. 25, 1930 in Plymouth, to the late Edgar and Lura (Snyder) Cox. He has been a lifelong resident of LaPaz.

On March 18, 1951 in Plymouth, Dale and Betty J. Peregrine were united in marriage and just recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.

Dale began his career as a teacher and coach in LaPaz in 1954. He coached basketball, baseball and track at LaPaz High School and then baseball at LaVille High School. He taught biology and science until he became LaVille's first Athletic Director and Student Activities Coordinator. He held this position until his retirement in 1991.

Dale and Betty enjoyed their senior years to the fullest. They traveled both at home and abroad. Fishing in Wisconsin every summer with their family and a camping excursion each October to a different Indiana State Park was a must. Sometimes it took 12 sites or more to accommodate everyone. What fun! Dale and Betty spent their winters in Florida and came back home in the spring.

Dale was a LaPaz Lion's Club member for over 50 years working diligently in many community projects. He was also the recipient of the Lion's Club Melvin Jones Award. Dale graduated from LaPaz High School in 1949. He received his B.A. from Purdue University and his Master's Degree from Valparaiso University.

Dale is survived by his wife, Betty; daughter, Sue (Dave) Goebel; sons, Steve (Karen) Cox, Phil (Rena) Cox, Pat (Sue) Cox and Chris (Michelle) Cox; nine grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Cox, Jeremy (Nicole) Cox, Ryan Cox, Rona Cox, Kyle (Erin) Cox, Darin (Lindsay) Cox, Nicole (Tony Carlo) Cox, Amanda (Justin) Christy, and Sean (Sarah) Cox; and twenty one great grandchildren, J.T., Isaiah, Haylie, Trynitie, Rilye, Addison, Alyssia, Ashlynn, Andrew, Lexi, Kaelyn, Quentin, Clark, Klayton, Chloey, Emmerson, Lucca, Makenna, Trey, Grant and Kendall. Along with his parents, his brothers and sisters-in-law, Lowell (Helen), Wayne (Marjorie), and Paul Cox preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Palmer Funeral Home, within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N. Michigan Street, Lakeville. Pastor Steve Cox will officiate.

Graveside services and burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Friends may visit with the family from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dale E. Cox may be donated to Cornerstone Community Fellowship, 4291 Michigan Road, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.

Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 20, 2019