John William Depoy
April 3, 2020
John William Depoy, 59, of Knox passed away surrounded by his family on Friday April 3.
Born in South Bend, Ind. to George and Ruth (Hood) DePoy, John was raised on the family farm.
He married Pamela Harner on Nov. 7, 1987 at Shiloh Wesleyan Church in Plymouth where they still attend currently.
John enjoyed fishing and hunting and being outdoors in general. He found pleasure in farming and farm equipment, but his biggest joy was his family.
He is survived by his wife of over 32 years, Pam DePoy of Knox; his son Tyler DePoy of Knox, and his daughter Courtney DePoy and her children Peyton and Heather all of Knox; his brother Philip (Evelyn) DePoy and sister Claudia (Tom) Biggins of Plymouth.
John was preceded in death by his parents George and Ruth, his brother Mike DePoy and sister in infancy Christine.
Private burial will be held at New Oak Hill Cemetery and a complete service will be held at a later date. Announcements will be made on Johnson-Danielson.com
Memorial donations in John's name would be appreciated to Shiloh Wesleyan Church 10532 4B Rd Plymouth, Indiana 46563 or to the - PO Box 600 - Doylestown, PA 18901
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 8, 2020