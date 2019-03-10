Lois Louise Detamore

July 16, 1928 - March 7, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Lois Louise Detamore, 90, of Plymouth, passed away Thursday, March 7, with her loving family by her side.

Lois was lovingly known as Strawberry by her friends and family.

She was born on July 16, 1928, to James and Mae (Kring) Manges in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Central High School in South Bend in 1945. She married Rev. David Detamore, DDS on July 1, 1950, in Detroit and was blessed with four children.

Lois was a loving mother and volunteered for her children's activities. She especially enjoyed the Girl Scouts USA, serving as a leader and trainer for over 50 years. She also was a softball coach and the Director of senior citizens Aquasize for many years. Strawberry was the Past-President of the Marshall County Church Women United and a Sunday School Teacher. Lois loved to crochet and was an avid reader. In 1976 Lois was awarded the citizen of the year from the Marshall County Jaycees.

Surviving is her husband of over 68 years, Reverend David Detamore, DDS; one daughter, Susan (Marty) Detamore of Cicero; three sons, James (Pamela) Detamore of Lafayette, Steven (Lorna) Detamore of Nappanee, Jonathan (Jeannette) Detamore of West Salem, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mae; her sister Shirley; and her granddaughter Kaimana Detamore.

Visitation for Lois will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 3-to-7 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth.

Funeral Services will take place at a later date, on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Steven Mullin.

Interment will take place immediately following at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.

Memorials may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church of Walkerton at 512 Georgia St. Walkerton, Ind. 46574-1408

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth, is helping the family with arrangements.

