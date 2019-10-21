|
|
Doris Dickson
December 20, 1930 - October 11, 2019
Doris May Dickson, age 88, passed away peacefully with family at her side in Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth.
Doris was born the daughter of John C. and Ada (Fink) Livinghouse on December 20, 1930 in Marshall County and was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of West High School in 1949. She was retired from JC Penny of Plymouth where she worked in sales on the floor and then in the bookkeeping office. She was a member of Blissville Church of the Brethren, card clubs, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She especially enjoyed her work at the Marshall County Historical Society actively researching genealogy. Her interests and hobbies include flower and vegetable gardening, sewing, and spending time visiting with friends. She was a wonderful cook, loved antiques, and was owner of The Country Bookstore in Plymouth.
On Sept. 28, 1952 she married the love of her life, Leon D. Dickson and they celebrated 67 years of marriage. Those left with loving memories of Doris are her husband Leon, daughters Susan of Plymouth and Patti of Marion, son David and wife Sharon (Anderson) of Bloomington. She was further blessed with numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents, five sisters, and four brothers.
The family welcomes you to share memories of Doris, Monday, Oct. 21, from 1 - 3 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, located at 300 W Madison St. Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Kristen Harp officiating. Burial will follow in New Oak Hill Cemetery.
The family requests memorial gifts in lieu 0f flowers be given in Doris's memory to the Marshall County Historical Museuem geneology department.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Condolences may be left at vangilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 19, 2019