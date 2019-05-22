Terrance Mercier Doody

September 19, 1939 - May 21, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Terrance Mercier Doody, 79 of Rose Road, Plymouth, died on May 21, at 8:08 a.m. at his residence where he had been in declining health.

On Sept. 19, 1939 in Chicago, he was born to James Patrick Doody and Beatrice Mary (Mercier) Doody. Terrance has lived in Marshall County the past 53 years.

On Oct. 27, 1961 in Argos, he married Mallie Dolores (Vires) Doody.

He worked general construction and millwright work. He was a welder at Hensley Fabrication, Tippecanoe. Terrance retired in 2002.

Terrance is survived by his wife Mallie Dolores Doody of Plymouth; daughters, Jeanetta Stubbs and husband Rodney of Clyde, Texas; Jacqueline Williams and husband Scott of Rochester; and Mallie Moyer and Husband Jamie of St. Louis, Mo.; sons, Terrance A. Doody and wife Becky of Plymouth; Shawn Doody and wife Kathy of Rochester; James Doody of Plymouth; Arthur Doody and wife Tan of Culver; and Patrick Doody of Texas; 26 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren with one to arrive very soon; sisters Irene Lisak of Plymouth; Patricia Kolar of Argos; Beatrice Mary Beran of California; Jean Henney of Plymouth; Georgia Ford of Rochester; Martha Rosario and husband Angelo of Puerto Rico; brothers, Arthur Frances Doody and wife Grace of Woodridge, Ill.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brothers James Doody; Daniel Doody; and Patrick Doody; and sister, Kathleen May (Doody) Vires.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, May 24, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, 15676 Michigan Rd., Argos.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 24, at 1 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ, 15676 Michigan Rd., Argos, with Rev. Lloyd Howard of the Church of Jesus Christ, Argos.

Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Michigan Road, Argos.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos. Published in The Pilot News on May 23, 2019