George D. Fansler Jr.
July 31, 1943 - November 22, 2019
PLYMOUTH - George D. "Dale" Fansler Jr., 76, passed away in his home at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22.
Dale was born July 31, 1943 to G. Dale and Kathryn (Horvath) Fansler. He attended Lakeville High School and graduated with the Class of 1961.
As a young man, he began working at Taylor's Grocery in Lakeville, and moved on to work for Krogers in Broadmoor Plaza, South Bend, IN for 39 years, retiring in 2000.
Dale met Jerrolyn M. "Jeri" Izdepski, who became his wife of 55 years, at the Dog-N-Suds Drive In in Lapaz, where she worked as a "car hop." Dale and Jeri married on June 6, 1964 and moved to their home in the country outside Lapaz. He was an avid fisherman for many years, enjoying summer fishing vacations to Wisconsin that provided priceless memories for his entire family. He was a lifelong fan of Notre Dame and the Chicago Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, and Cubs. He was also a great supporter of his family's activities, Southern Gospel music, and a good slot machine.
Dale is survived by his wife Jeri, and their children: Jeff (Penni) Fansler of Walkerton, Richard (Connie) Fansler of Bradenton, Fla., David (Marie) Fansler of Walkerton and Sheri (Gary) Butler of Bremen: grandchildren: Ashlee (Jared) Egger, Michael (Emily) Fansler, Jared Fansler, Nicholas (Emily) Medich, Jacob Medich, Graysen Fansler, Lauren Fansler, Jordan Keeley, Cameron Butler, Cali Butler and Westen Felix ; great-grandchildren: Durham Egger, Gatlin Egger, Kegan Shiflett, Ljiljana Medich, Jalen Medich and Gabriel Medich. He is also survived by numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and two uncles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael; and in-laws Alfred and Patricia Izdepski.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, Dec. 2, at 12 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Center for Hospice Care 112 S. Center St. Plymouth Ind. 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 27, 2019