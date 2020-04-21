|
|
Rudy Filson
July 15, 1933 - April 17, 2020
Rudy Filson, 86, passed away of health complications on Friday afternoon, April 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.
Born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on July 15, 1933, to Nason F. and Florence A. (Mathis) LeBleu. She was christened Mary Nason Oralene LeBleu. Rudy was the name her grandfather gave her.
Mary was her Catholic given name, and Nason was chosen to honor her father with Oralene being the name of her grandmother. She bore the maiden name LeBleu, which was a pioneer French family which settled Lake Charles, Louisiana in the early 1800s.
On Feb. 21, 1953 in Lake Charles, Rudy married Banks D. Filson of Plymouth, Indiana. The couple would stand side by side through his 30-year Air Force career. They would welcome six children, living in England before being transferred back to the states.
After living in six different states and England, they would make Plymouth their home in 1973. She was a member of the Inwood United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women. She also worked at Miller's Merry Manor. A loving military housewife, she enjoyed raising their children on their family farm and this love would be carried on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Rudy is survived by her children: Deborah (Jerry) Wilson of Longview, Texas, Julie (late husband, Joseph Petrelli) of Playa Del Ray, Calif., Frank Filson and his wife, (Michelle Livinghouse) of Plymouth, Shelley (Don) Bechtold of Manhattan Beach, Calif., Rod (Kristina) Filson of Mishawaka, and David (Kimberly) Filson of Frankfort, Ky.; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also, her Louisiana family, Elizabeth Manuel and Mitchell LeBleu.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Banks, on April 2, 2019, and her parents.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, the family will have a private service in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. A Celebration of Rudy's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ASPCA Tributes, 520 8th Ave, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018, please note Memorial of Rudy Filson, 406 Miner St, Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 21, 2020