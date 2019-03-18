Mary Anna Fishburn

August 6, 1918 - March 16, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Mary Anna (Growcock) Fishburn, 100 of 635 Oakhill Ave., Plymouth, and formerly of the Argos community passed away on March 16, at 1:30 a.m. at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth, following a brief illness.

On Aug. 6, 1918 in Roann, she was born to Thurlow and Sylvia (Cain) Growcock and had lived most of her life in the Argos community.

On Oct. 28, 1939 she married E. Doyle Fishburn and together they shared 65 years.

On Feb. 2, 1946 Husband Doyle and Mary moved to a farm on Linden Road, Argos, and lived there until Aug. 12, 1995 when they retired to the town of Argos. She and Doyle wintered in Avon Park, Florida for many years.

Mary was a homemaker and a farmer's wife.

She was a faithful member of the Argos Bible Church, now Parkside Community, Argos, where she was a deaconess and served on the hospitality committee for many years. Mary was a member of Green Township Homemakers Club, and loved sewing, embroidery, gardening, and growing flowers.

Mary is survived by her son, Allen L. Fishburn of Fort Wayne, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: and daughter-in-law Peggy Fishburn (2016).

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, March 19, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 11 a.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, with Rev. Mark Fishburn and Rev. John Fishburn.

Burial will follow at the New Oakhill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Parkside Community Church, 225 S. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501 or Heartland Hospice, 230 W Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545 Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary