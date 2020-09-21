Antonio FloresSeptember 8, 1950 - September 17, 2020Antonio "Tonio" Flores, 70 returned to his heavenly home on Thursday, Sept. 17,after a valiant battle with illness at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.He was born on September 8, 1950 in Loma De Flores, Mexico.Antonio was the beloved son of Juan and Maria (Sanchez) Flores.On June 14, 1975, he married his best friend and soulmate Iluminada Matos and was blessed with a beautiful family. Together they raised three children Juan, Nancy and Diego. Antonio cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren Isaiah, Angel, Alexa and Julian. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all.Antonio had an honest, genuine and caring spirit that will be missed by so many. He always had a good story to tell and gave sage advice to his family and friends. His legacy of friendship, experiences and always finding the joy that life has to offer will never be forgotten.Antonio was an entrepreneur as the owner of Allende Hardware Store in Chicago. He also owned Rancho 4 F's where he enjoyed racing horses. In his spare time, he also enjoyed taking care of his ranch. Perhaps his greatest passion though was being around people and lending a hand to whoever needed it.He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren. Antonio was preceded in death by his parents Juan and Maria."A beautiful life that came to an end,He died as he lived, everyone's friend.In our hearts a memory will always be kept,of one we loved,and will never forget."We are grateful for the incredible care he received by the medical staff at St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center during his final days.Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Fletcher Cemetery, Hamlet on Monday, Sept. 21, at 1 p.m. Central Time with Fr. John Korcsmar, CSC.Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: