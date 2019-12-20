|
Janet M. Gaines
September 18, 1947 - December 17, 2019
PLYMOUTH – Janet M. Gaines, 72, of Plymouth passed away Dec. 17, at 8 a.m. at Center for Hospice Care, South Bend. Janet was born on Sept. 18, 1947 at LaPorte Hospital to the late Albert and Alda (Smith) Ray. On May 20, 1988, she married Joe Gaines.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Gaines; three children, Monica (Dan) Abair (Propes), Troy (Kim) Brown, and Rick (Tara) Brown; three step children, Amy (Steve) Strickland (Gaines), Jennifer (Jack) Tygart (Gaines), and Joe Gaines; four grandchildren, Autumn (Philip) Kreischer (Johnson), Blake Brown, Hayley Brown, and Jake Brown; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Robert W. Ray. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Ron Ray.
She loved cats, fish fry's, kids, Michigan football, NASCAR, and traveling.
She will be dearly missed by all her family.
McGann Hays Funeral Home, 2313 Edison Rd, South Bend, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 21, 2019