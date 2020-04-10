|
Sara (King) Grumbacher peacefully passed away Saturday March 28, at Balfour Assisted Living in Denver, Colo. Sara was the daughter of Harry Wallace King and Fay (McCollough) King. She was born January 26, 1937 at the farmhouse in Marshall County Indiana. Sara was the eighth of nine children.
She is survived by her brother Glenn King of Kokomo, and her five children: Saralyn Wood (Paul), Ronda Braden (Joe), Scott McDonald (Patty), Kevin McDonald (Shelly) and Stacy McDonald.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Ronald Eugene McDonald, her second husband Rudy Grumbacher and her siblings; Malcolm King, Rowena Kemery, Charles King, Phyllis Markwith, Anna Montague, Carol Verrill and Doris Barnett.
Sara graduated from High School in LaPaz in 1955. After graduation she worked at a local bank. Then she met, Ronald Eugene McDonald at a gas station in Illinois. They were married in Blue Island, IL on March 8, 1958. Ron was in the construction business, which later took them to Omaha, Neb. They eventually settled in Elkhorn, Neb. They divorced in 1977. Sara remained in the area where she found employment with companies such as Guarantee Mutual Life, Nashua Paper, Werner Enterprises, Valmont and Omaha Steaks. She was also a member of the Chapel Hill Lioness Club. Her desire to be closer to her family was realized when she moved to Indiana the summer of 1990. While living in Indiana, she had clerical positions for a holistic medical office and worked in administration at St. Vincent's Hospital. It was at St. Vincent's Hospital where she "coincidently" met hospital volunteer Rudy Grumbacher. She was swooned by Rudy and his charisma. Although they had multiple years between them, they were smitten with each other. He once asked her "where have you been all my life"? They were married Feb. 14, 1999 in a private home located in Zionsville.
Sara was quite the competitor and loved when family would gather to play Rummikub and Dominoes. She also enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, playing solitaire, flower gardening, cooking and listening to music. Sara enjoyed traveling and experiencing new adventures. Destinations over her lifetime included: Spain, Portugal, Japan, Hawaii and Scotland. Sara and Rudy loved Royal Caribbean cruises and sailed to such places as: Alaska, Panama Canal and New England. They also spent winters in Siesta Key, Fla and Panama City Beach, Fla.
On May 11, 2011 she was widowed by Rudy Grumbacher, but is survived by two step sons; Lew Grumbacher (Sue) and Ron Grumbacher (Deborah) their children; Adam Grumbacher (Shakurah), Eric Grumbacher, Jason Grumbacher, Stephanie Holmes and their mother Mary Grumbacher, three grandchildren Lauren Grumbacher, Matthew Grumbacher and William Holmes. In 2013 Sara moved to Colorado to be closer to her children. She joined the 55+ community called Heather Gardens (Seville). She participated in lady luncheons, attended HOA meetings and was involved with holiday decorations. She cooked for those residents who were ill and shared homemade rye bread with family and friends. During this time, she met her friend Tim Frees. She and Tim would attend festivals, frequent local breweries and restaurants, attend musicals and were members of the Museum of Natural History.
In December 2018, while attending a routine doctor appointment, Sara fell and broke her hip. She moved to the Balfour Assisted Living facility shortly thereafter. Sara's proud family moments were enjoyed by watching her children, grandchildren, their graduations, marriages and births.
She is survived by seven grandchildren: Rachel Boone, Seth McDonald (Mina), Aubray Aarvig (MJ), Chris Aarvig, Shannon Klement (Andrew), Ian McDonald and Emily McDonald. She also had two step grandchildren Shawna Christensen (Justin), Daniel Wood (Megan). In addition, six great grandchildren; Luca Aarvig, Braden Boone, Cora McDonald, Jack McDonald, Elias Klement and Emmaline Klement. Three step great grandchildren; Ryder Christensen, Claire Christensen and Elliott Rose Wood. Sara also enjoyed attending family reunions and had a special bond with her multiple nieces and nephews from the King/McCollough families.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/centennial-co/sara-grumbacher-9108308
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 11, 2020