Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
Shelly Ann Guard


1957 - 2020
Shelly Ann Guard Obituary
Shelly Ann Guard
July 14, 1957 - January 14, 2020

Shelly Ann Guard, 62, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in her home. Shelly was born on July 14, 1957 in Jasper, the daughter of Ezra and Maridean (Kraft) Jones.
On June 27, 1994 she married Roger Guard.
She is survived by her loving husband, Roger and their two children, Greg (Patty Anderson) Miller of Shipshewana and Janisa (Jon) Martin of Mentone; six grandchildren, Jory, Ethan, Baby, Bryson, Addison and Clark. She is also survived by five siblings; Carol (Andy) Darznieks of Houston, Texas, Terri (Jim) Dinehart of Houston, Texas, Dawn (Phil) Randall of Pierceton, Tim (Michelle) Jones of Goshen and Jeffery Perry (Tom Nelson) Jones of Palm Springs, Calif.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Rick and Rodney Warthan.
Shelly was a very loving person, who cared for many children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 19, In Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 20, in the funeral home. Cremation will follow and burial will take place in Sandridge Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Suite 200, Indianapolis, Ind. 46204.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 16, 2020
