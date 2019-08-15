|
Dwight S. Gunter
November 16, 1954 - August 13, 2019
ROCHESTER - Dwight S. Gunter, 64, of Rochester, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13.
On Nov. 16, 1954, Dwight was born in Cass County to Virgil and Beverly Jeanne Raye Gunter.
Dwight and Ruth Ann Richard were married on June 15, 1999 at Lake Tahoe, Calif.
Surviving are his wife, Ruth, a daughter, Kylise Muse and husband Mike of Indianapolis, two sons, Cameren Gunter of Rochester, Thomas Landis and wife Rachel of Bloomington; two grandsons, Owen James Landis, Arlo True Landis; two brothers, David Gunter and wife Kathy of Twelve Mile, Dana Gunter and wife Liz of Bremen and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Dwight in death are his parents and brother Dwayne Gunter.
A celebration of the life of Dwight Gunter will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th St., Rochester. Mr. Thomas J. Landis will officiate. Friends may visit with the family from 1 -2:30 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Fulton County Cancer Fund through the Northern Indiana Community Foundation, 227 East 9th St., Rochester, Ind. 46975
Electronic expressions of sympathy may be made to his family at www.goodfamilyfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 16, 2019