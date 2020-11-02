Ann M. Harrell
January 26, 1956 - October 21, 2020
Ann M. Harrell age 64, of Bourbon, passed away Oct. 21, at 11:50 p.m. at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka.
Ann was born Jan. 26, 1956 in Bremen, to Gerald F. and Carole M. (Manges) Koontz. She had been a lifelong resident of Marshall County and a 1974 graduate of Triton High School. She had been employed at RR Donnelley, TSA Communications, and Zimmer Biomet in Warsaw. She enjoyed reading in her later years.
Ann is survived by her sons: William Harrell and Samuel Harrell; sisters: Julie Shaw of Lafayette, Lisa Bradley of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers: Michael Koontz of Bourbon, and James Koontz of Surfside Beach, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family may gather on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main Street Bourbon, for a celebration of life.
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations masks are preferred as well as being mindful of social distancing.
