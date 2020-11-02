1/1
Harrell
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ann M. Harrell
January 26, 1956 - October 21, 2020

Ann M. Harrell age 64, of Bourbon, passed away Oct. 21, at 11:50 p.m. at Center for Hospice Care, Mishawaka.
Ann was born Jan. 26, 1956 in Bremen, to Gerald F. and Carole M.  (Manges) Koontz. She had been a lifelong resident of Marshall County and a 1974 graduate of Triton High School. She had been employed at RR Donnelley, TSA Communications, and Zimmer Biomet in Warsaw. She enjoyed reading in her later years.
Ann is survived by her sons: William Harrell and Samuel Harrell; sisters: Julie Shaw of Lafayette, Lisa Bradley of Jacksonville, Fla.; brothers: Michael Koontz of Bourbon, and James Koontz of Surfside Beach, S.C. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Friends and family may gather on Saturday from 2 - 4 p.m. at Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main Street Bourbon, for a celebration of life. 
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations masks are preferred as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements. 
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home
115 South Main Street
Bourbon, IN 46504
(574) 342-5395
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved