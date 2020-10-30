1/1
Paula J. Hazen
1944 - 2020
Paula J. Hazen
Jully 13, 1944 - October 29, 2020

Paula J. Hazen, 76, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Center for Hospice, Elkhart.
She was born on July 13, 1944 in LaPorte to Paul and Violet (Snyder) Drake. She graduated from Walkerton High School with the class of 1962.
On Sept. 30, 1988 she married her soulmate Roger in Plymouth. In 1982 Paula worked as a window distribution clerk for the Plymouth Postal Service until her retirement in 2007.
Paula loved to sing opera, country western and yodeling semi-professionally. Her and Roger were very active in the community as members of the Wild Rose Moon attending just about every concert, they were members of the Potawatomi Wildlife Park and the Marshall County Historical Museum. She also loved to color.
She is survived by her husband Roger of Plymouth; sons Greg Lowry of Elkhart and Jonathan Lowry of Walkerton; sisters, Judy (Randell) Bryson of Brevard, N.C. and Patricia (Robert) Tomb of Hobart; as well as three grandchildren: MacKenzi, Alexander, and Brandon Lowry.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents, brother James Drake, and daughter-in-law Terresa Lowry.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, 6100 W. 96th St. Suite 200, Indianapolis, Ind. 46278.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
