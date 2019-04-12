Resources More Obituaries for James Helper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Knoblock Helper

1936 - 2019
James Knoblock Hepler, MD

October 11, 1936 - March 14, 2019



James Knoblock Helper, MD died peacefully of pulmonary disease on March 14, in Sacramento, Calif. at the age of 82.

Born Oct. 11, 1936 in Mishawaka, to Edith Louise Hepler and Dallas Hepler, he spent most of his early years on a small farm outside Mishawaka. Where Jim, along with his siblings, helped his parents run the family poultry farm. He graduated from the Bremen school, where he was valedictorian of his class. Jim attended Purdue University where he earned a B.S. in 1958. He received his MD at the University of Cincinnati Medical School in 1962 and interned at Sacramento County Hospital from 1962-1963.

It was during this time in Sacramento that he met and married his wife of 50 years, Phyllis (nee Jay.) She was as lively and spirited as Jim was intellectual and pragmatic. Jim adored this and he was her devoted companion until her death in 2013. Together, they had a wonderful life enjoying travel, the arts, and most importantly, their own brand of family.

They filled their home with their beloved cats, often strays, and their many lifelong friends, some of them strays, as well! After his internship in 1963, he served in the military at James Connally Air Force Base in Texas until 1965. This was followed by his OB/Gyn Residency at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in San Francisco from 1966 until 1969.

The Kaiser Permanente Medical Group hired him in 1969 as an OB/Gyn in Sacramento. Jim went on to serve as Chief of OB/Gyn from 1972 to 1978 and coordinated the OB/Gyn residency program at Kaiser from its inception in 1978. Later he served as Assistant Chief from 1995 until he retired in 1998. Jim was an exceptional physician, specializing in high risk pregnancies. He was respected by his peers and adored by the thousands of families he helped create with his outstanding care.

In retirement he continued his life of service contributing his time and financial support to a wide variety causes. This was also a time to pursue his many interests. Jim was a wine enthusiast, a history buff, and a lover of classical music as well as an outdoorsman and an athlete. He loved to fish and was an avid birder who participated in annual bird counts throughout the region. A passionate cyclist, a road bike took the spot in the garage once held by his treasured Avanti. He took spin classes with people half his age until he was nearly eighty and Pilates classes until weeks before his death.

Usually the brightest person in the room, Jim was certainly the most curious. His recollection of history and geography was amazing and he continued to take courses throughout his life, the Great Courses at home and the last class on Shakespeare at CSUS.

Behind that sometimes gruff exterior was a kind and noble man who loved a good joke and an interesting conversation. Jim took all the gifts he was given and created a very enviable life. He had long and loving marriage, an outstanding career and a wonderful family of friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, and his parents Edith and Dallas Helper. Jim will be dearly missed by his family in Indiana; brother Fritz Hepler and wife Sharon, sister Mary Ginther and husband Richard and his many nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and all of those lucky enough to call him friend.

