Louis Allan Hite, 83, passed away on May 18, at 6:50 p.m. in his home, surrounded by his loving family and Hospice.

Allan was born the son of Louis and Anna Raye (Eaton) Hite on Nov. 10, 1936 in Inwood.

On Nov. 25, 1983, Louis married the love of his life, Doris Jacobson Atkins. Allan worked for the family business with his father at Hite Sales and Service in Inwood. He also worked at H&B Farm Equipment, the Plymouth Water Department, the Parks Department, and served as the Street Superintendent for the City of Plymouth. He enjoyed his time as a volunteer firefighter for the Plymouth Fire Department, as well as being involved with the Moose, the Elks, and the Eagles. A few hobbies included golfing with friends, bowling, and attending his grandchildren's events. His grandchildren were a true joy, and the highlight of his free time.

Survivors include his loving wife, Doris, along with daughters Denise (Tom) Bell and their son Zach from Owensboro, Ky.; Deanne (James) Quissell, and their children Cassi and Kenzie from Plymouth; and his son Brent Hite of Granger. Six grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren also survive: Andrew (Tiffany) Atkins and their children, Zachary and Oreanna; Nicholas (Grace) Atkins and their children, Kole, Pierce, Sydnee, Randee, Tessa, Jasper, and Jaida; Sarah (Taylor) Richards and their children, Carter and Jacey. Also surviving is his sister, Avalee Ferguson of Plymouth.

Preceding Allan in death are his parents, sons Brian "Beep" Hite and David Atkins, sister Caralee Stoneburner, as well as brothers-in-law, Earl Stoneburner and Don Ferguson.

The family is planning a celebration of life Sunday June 28, from 1-4 p.m. at the Centennial Park Horse Barn (by Jefferson Elementary School). Allen's friends are welcome to join the celebration and share their fond memories of him at that time. Burial will be held at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth, Indiana in the near

Memorials may be made out to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, 112 South Center Street, Plymouth, Ind., 46563 or to the donor's choice.

