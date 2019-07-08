Elson R. Holdread

March 11, 1934 - July 3, 2019

PLYMOUTH - Elson R. Holdread, age 85 of Plymouth, passed away Wednesday, July 3 in Pilgrim Manor Nursing home with his family at his side.



Elson was born March 11, 1934 the son of John and Ruth Cassler Holdread at Plymouth. He has been a lifelong resident and attend West High School. He retired from Honeywell (Bendix) in 1996 and was a founding member of the Plymouth Blackhawk Motorcycle Club which was a favorite hobby of his along with fishing. He will be missed by his entire family.



Elson married Margaret (Macy) Holdread in 1962, she passed away in 1985. He later joined in marriage to his longtime friend Ann (Foster) Russell on Jan. 18, 2001 at Plymouth. She survives along with two daughters: Debbie Mullins of Ottawa, Ohio and Diana Asberry of Indianapolis, a son: David Holdread of Knox and step-son Michael Ratke of South Bend, along with 10 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild. Additional family include his sisters: Florence Newcomer of South Bend, Lois Stoughton of Fullerton, Calif., and brother-in-law Arthur Wollington of Plymouth.

He was preceded in death by a step-son James Ratke, sister Fern Wollington and his brothers: Howard, Elbert, Robert and Wayne.



No services are planned at this time but, will be announced at a later date. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Holdread family.



Memorials may be offered to: Plymouth Blackhawks Motorcycle Club in his memory. Published in The Pilot News on July 9, 2019