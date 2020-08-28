Nina R. Hoover
May 14, 1928 - August 17, 2020
Nina R Hoover, 92, formerly of Plymouth, passed away on Aug. 17, at Story Point Senior Living Community in Fort Wayne.
Born in Fort Wayne, on May 14, 1928, to the late Harry and Blanche (Deck) Underwood. She spent her formative years in Fort Wayne, graduating from South Side High School in 1946.
Nina was married to William "Bill" Hoover in Fort Wayne, on March 27, 1947. The couple lived in Churubusco and Fort Wayne, before settling in Plymouth in 1969.
She worked for Lincoln Life and G.E. in Fort Wayne. She retired from Plymouth High School after 15 years. While working there, she did anything the school needed from washing sports clothing to custodial needs.
Nina is survived by her husband of 73 years, William "Bill" Hoover; her eight children, William "Lynn" Hoover, Ruthann York, Marsha (Tim) Longcor, Linda (Jack) Johnson, Thomas (Jane) Hoover, Karen (DJ) Fishbaugh, David (Sue) Hoover and Susan (Donnie) Davidson; her number nine child, Rhea (Russell) Garner; a sister, Janice (David) Irwin; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Paul Underwood, Benjamin Underwood, Alice Moring Hageman, Mary Palmer, Charles Underwood, Hugh Underwood, Harry Underwood, and Lois Yoder.
Services will be held at later date.
In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Plymouth High School Athletics #1Big Red Drive Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.