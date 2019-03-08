Services Good Family Funeral Home 1200 W. 18th Street Rochester , IN 46975 (574) 223-1200 Resources More Obituaries for Howard Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Howard

January 31,1942 - March 7, 2019



Mrs. Maridean K. Howard, 77, of Rochester, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away, going home to be with our Lord, at 3:55 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, at her home.

In Greenfield, on January 31,1942, Maridean Kaye Scrogham was born. She was a treasured daughter of Everett and Gleeda Shields Scrogham. Growing up as eldest of nine, she shared her childhood with four brothers and four sisters.

On Dec. 14, 1957, Maridean and Harold Dean "Sonny" Howard were married in Argos, and have shared over 61 years of life's adventures. From their union came six wonderful children. The family tree continued to grow with the added blessings of two more generations.

With a love for public health, as a certified phlebotomist, Maridean worked at Miller Merry Manor of Plymouth and Caremark of Ft. Wayne for many years. In addition she formed her own business and traveled all over Indiana and southern Michigan to conduct health testing for a variety of companies. She conducted blood screening for glucose, BUN and cholesterol to name a few of the most prominent tests in demand.

To relax, Maridean enjoyed reading a good book. Her favorite author was Danielle Steele. She enjoyed the harvest of Sonny's annual vegetable garden. The bountiful harvest was either canned or frozen for their family's winter use. After retirement they both enjoyed wintering in sunny Florida.

Paramount in Maridean's life was her beautiful family. She and Sonny embarked on many adventures of camping and fishing with the kids, from Tennessee to Minnesota or Canada to the Carolinas. Her greatest character traits were compassion and her love of all people. Maridean never knew a stranger making friendships instantly. She was so very proud of her children and their accomplishments. She attended athletic, academic competitions and never missed their concerts, always there to cheer them on. Maridean was also among the college graduation crowds beaming accomplishment of her children and their successes in life. Her happiness and great legacy continued with the arrivals of her grandchildren, the greats and great-greats and she was there for them as number one cheerleader as well. The family tradition continues.

Maridean is lovingly remembered by her husband Harold (Sonny) at home; three daughters: Rhonda Schifferl of Warsaw, Franda Miller and Sonya Howard, both of Rochester; three sons: Harold Dean "Buddy" Howard Jr., Randy Howard and wife Sandy, Jeff Howard, all of Rochester; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; three sisters: Gloria Howard and husband Denton of Jonesboro, Barbara Caves and husband Charlie of Spencer, Rebecca McIntosh of Bedford; a brother: Ira "Sonny" Scrogham and wife Sharon of Spencer and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Maridean in death are her parents Everett and Gleeda Scrogham, an infant sister Ruth Ann Scrogham and the three Scrogham brothers: Keith, Roger and Jim.

A celebration of the life of Maridean Kaye Howard will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 10, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th St., Rochester. Rev. Olan Howard will officiate.

Friends may visit with the family from 4 - 7 p.m. on Saturday and one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.

Interment will be in New Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.

