Glen Douglas Hunsberger
July 22, 1941 - June 23, 2020
Glen Douglas Hunsberger, age 78 of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, June 23, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center of Mishawaka.
He was born the son of Harry and Janis Staton Hunsberger July 22, 1941, in Mishawaka, where he lived most of his life.
In his free time he enjoyed motorcycles, fast cars, sports, basketball, tennis, Alabama football. He was awarded the first basketball scholarship to Grace College.
He attended Tippecanoe High School and became an auto mechanic, he was an entrepreneur of "lots of trades" and self employed most of his life. Glen loved the Lord and his faith was the most important as well as sharing with others. He was a member of the New Creation Fellowship Church of Granger.
On Aug. 12, 1978, he married the love of his life Faith Schuh who survives along with his daughters: Tina (Dewey) Thompson of Mishawaka, Rebecca Hunsberger of Mishawaka; sons: Kevin (Ann) Hunsberger of Elkhart, Eric Hunsberger of Mishawaka, Matthew (Megan) Hunsberger of Mishawaka and Mark Hunsberger of Farmington, New Mexico. Also surviving are his 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren along with his sister Vickie (Don) Reed of Argos and his brother Chris (Holly) Hunsberger of Tampa, Fla. area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Donna Mae and his brothers Ray and Steven.
The family will celebrate with a memorial service, Saturday, June 27 at 11 a.m. in his church New Creation Fellowship Church, 30190 CO RD 10 Granger, Ind. 46530. An hour of visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Officiating the memorial service will be Pastor David Klahr and Troy Marino.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Condolences may be left at deatonclemensfh.com.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.