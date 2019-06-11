Resources More Obituaries for Hurlock Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Hurlock

PLYMOUTH - James Harvey Hurlock, age 87 died on Saturday, June 8, at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth, at 10:55 a.m.

He was born on Sept. 19, 1931 to Aurlon William and Darious Gwendola (Howard) Hurlock in Kokomo.

James grew up on a rural Akron farm and lived most of his life in the Fulton County area. He and his mother eventually move into the town of Akron. As an adult he knew several businessmen and enjoyed being around them. They kindly gave him miscellaneous jobs to do during the day that helped him pass the time away. He loved to roller skate and was good at it. He eventually worked for the Rock Lake Rollercade near Akron for many years where he helped people find the right skates to wear if they did not bring their own.

In 1994 he moved to Rochester and lived in a men's residential apartment supervised by Manitou Training Center. Eventually he moved to Plymouth where he lived in a community environment known at Pathfinder Services where they assist in enabling people facing physical, developmental or economic challenges to achieve independence, inclusion and stability. While dealing with some health issues, he moved into Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth in January 2019.

James was a kind-hearted man who made many friends and was well known in the town of Akron. He continued to have many, many friends wherever he lived and was dearly loved by the people who cared for him.

Since James was never married and did not have any children and his parents and siblings all being gone, he does not have any immediate surviving relatives.

Preceding James in death, are his parents: Aurlon William Hurlock 1903-1963; Darious Gwendola (Howard) Hurlock 1905-1994; his sister: Ruth Virginia Hurlock 1925-1925; his brothers: Aurlon William Hurlock, Jr. 1927-1979; Elmer Elsworth Hurlock 1928-1931.

Services for James will occur at two places:

Visitation will be Thursday, June 13, at Crossroads Church, 1650 North Oak Drive, Plymouth, from 10-11 a.m. followed by the service and a luncheon.

Visitation will also be Thursday, June 13, at the Earl-Love Funeral Home, 811 East Rochester Street, Akron, from 2-3 p.m. followed by the service officiated by Pastor Tom Craig.

Burial will be at the Silver Creek Cemetery.

