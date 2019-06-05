Diana Lynn Kadlec

July 24, 1959 - June 3, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Diana Lynn Kadlec, 59, of Plymouth, passed away suddenly in her daughter's home early Monday morning June 3.

She was born on July 24, 1959 in Chicago, to Clarence and Dorothy (Armstrong) Woodard. Diana graduated from Reavis High School in Burbank, Ill.

Diana married Michael Kadlec on Sept. 4, 2010 in Knox, and he survives.

She is survived by her children: Thomas Woodard of Kokomo, and Brian Woodard of Knox, Sana Smart of San Francisco, Calif. and Tiffany Woodard of Plymouth.

Also surviving are grandchildren: Aubry Woodard, Lilly Stacey, Tully and Joey Smart, Brantley Dennis, Saitne Woodard and Willie Woodard; sister, Sandy Mungardo of Chicago, and brothers: Bobby Woodard and Chuck Woodard both of Chicago.

Diana enjoyed fishing and camping. She traveled the country with her husband, who is an over the road trucker. A Christian woman with a heart of gold, Diana loved helping people and loved animals. Being with her grandchildren meant everything to her.

Private family services will be held.

