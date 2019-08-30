|
Nancy Elaine Kibler
January 29, 1942 - August 30, 2019
CULVER - Nancy E. Kibler, 77, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, surrounded by her loving family.
Nancy was born in Chicago on Jan. 29, 1942 to Clarence and Leona Young, she was one of four siblings. She graduated from Austin High School in 1960.
In November of 1984, Nancy married Herbert E. Kibler in Argos.
Nancy was very active in all of her grandchildren's lives, she pridefully took care of them after school and school vacations. Her heart was fullest when she was able to have a grandchild around. She had a fondness for cats, including her cat "Mama". She showed compassion and kindness to the area wildlife in feeding the birds and deer, and making sure the rabbits, ducks and chipmunks were also well fed.
She was known to have wonderful phone conversations, always enjoying calls from family and friends. Her magnetic and trusting personality had strangers pouring out to her. She was the ultimate family caretaker and is well loved and revered for it.
Nancy loved old classic movies and the musical talents of Tammy Wynette and George Jones. She was also very fond of the Schwan's man.
Left to treasure her memory is her husband Herb Kibler of Culver; her children Wanda Rasky of Portland, Ore., Karen (Luis) Gonzales of Piedmont, Okla., Eleanor (Thomas) Thompson of Colorado Springs, Colo., Kathleen (Tim) Montgomery Culver, Christopher (Kelly) Kibler of Southern Pines N.C., Steve (Tammy) Kibler Tualatin, Ore., Scott (Donna) Kibler Clinton, Utah, Randy Kibler of Keller, Texas, and Rick (Faye) Francis of Dallas, Texas; several grand children and great-grandchildren and other friends and family members also survive.
In honoring Nancy the family would like to have a visitation at daughter Kathy and Tim Montgomery's home at 522 Forest Place, Culver, Ind. 46511, on Monday, Sept. 2, from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. with Pastor Steve Wilhelm.
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth, is helping the family with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 31, 2019