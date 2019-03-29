Carolyn Louise Kline

February 5, 1927 - March 27, 2019

WYATT - Carolyn Louise Kline, 92, of Wyatt, passed away peacefully in her home at 6:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, with family by her side.

Carolyn was born on Feb. 5, 1927, the daughter of William "Dudley" and Lillian (Sinninger) Legner.

On Oct. 14, 1971, she married Warren "Bill" Kline. She is survived three children, Beth (Larry) Enders of Bremen, Gwynn (Leroy) Canfield-LaBrake of South Bend, Robin (Wayne) Spicher of Bremen; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Barbara (Lowell) Heckaman of South Bend and June (Stephen) Nyers of Granger.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Jay Miller, and five grandchildren.

Carolyn was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Bremen, where she was in the church choir and sang for weddings and funerals. She enjoyed traveling (visiting 48 states) and snowmobiling. She was an avid reader and loved to garden, dance and camp.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Private burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice Care, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary