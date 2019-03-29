Warren R. Kline

August 21, 1923 - March 28, 2019

WYATT - Warren "Bill" R. Kline, 95, of Wyatt, passed away peacefully at 3:30 a.m., Thursday, March 28, surrounded by family.

Bill was born on Aug. 21, 1923 in Mishawaka, the son of Carl and Margaret Kline.

On Oct. 14, 1971, he married Carolyn Miller, who passed away less than 24 hours prior to him. Bill is survived by three children, Beth (Larry) Enders of Bremen, Gwynn (Leroy) Canfield-LaBrake of South Bend, Robin (Wayne) Spicher of Bremen; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Michael Kline of LaPorte, Patsy Vanlue of Mishawaka, Thelma James of Three Rivers, Mich. and Ramona Maxwell of Ohio.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, Jay Miller and siblings, Grover, Rolland, Pete, Mariann and Carol.

Bill proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was a truck driver under General Patton. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Bill enjoyed camping, dancing, farming, snowmobiling and riding motorcycle. He was a member of the American Legion.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 605 S. Center St., Bremen, with one hour of visitation prior to the service.

Private burial of ashes will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Heartland Hospice Care, 230 W. Catalpa Dr., Suite D, Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary