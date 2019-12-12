|
Lawrence "Larry" Lindvall Jr
May 16, 1936 – December 9, 2019
Larry Lindvall, 83, of Plymouth, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9.
Larry was born in Chicago, on May 16, 1936 and was the oldest son of Lawrence (Sr) and Martha Lindvall. At the age of 5, the family moved from Chicago, to a small farm just outside of Culver in the small community of Rutland. From humble beginnings, they learned to farm raising Jersey cattle and worked the fields. Larry graduated from Culver Community School 1954 where he enjoyed playing basketball and was dedicated to the local 4-H clubs. Larry made it to the state fair several years with his prized cattle.
Following high school, Larry picked up the skilled trade of construction. He proudly built many homes across Marshall and St. Joseph county and even designed homes for family and friends outside of the area. His proudest homes were built for his family, which he taught his grandkids the art of swinging a hammer. "It's bam bam; not bam bam bam! You get two swings with the hammer!" -with his famous smile on his face.
Larry married Janet Kelly on March 17, 1956 and later had three kids. Dean Lindvall of North Liberty, Cindy (Frank) Vest of Plymouth, and Roger (Karrie) Lindvall of Belgrade, Montana.
He later shifted his efforts from building homes to assisting and mentoring others while working many years at Wicks Lumber in Argos. He spent the last few years working for Pacemaker buildings, the local hardware store, and transporting cars for local car dealers.
In 1992, Larry and Janet became members of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church where he had a hand in building of the new church. He loved his church family and extended his efforts to distribute Bibles to hotels, jails, hospitals, and local community events through Gideons International.
Larry had many hobbies, but his favorites were collecting toy tractors and attending gospel concerts with Janet around the state.
Most of all, Larry loved his family and friends. Larry has 10 grandkids; Kelly, Mary, Jacob, Jessie, and Makayla, Frankie, Elizabeth, Matt, Joey, and Doug. Larry also has 18 Great Grandkids with another expected in March, 2020. Larry also has two great-great grandkids.
Larry had one brother and two sisters. Doug Lindvall and Marsha (John) Banning whom preceded Larry's passing and has a surviving sister, Sharron (Norm, deceased) Witt.
He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a time to gather with the family on Friday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. EST at the Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Rd, Plymouth. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to:Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Rd. Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or to Gideons International, PO Box 494, Plymouth, Ind. 46543
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the family and friends for their support. They would also like to extend special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 12, 2019