Ryan J. Lockridge
September 18, 1980 - November 20, 2020
Ryan J. Lockridge, 40 years old, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 11:07 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. He passed away at Memorial Hospital unexpectedly after a very brief illness.
Ryan was born on Sept. 18, 1980 in LaPorte, to Gary and Marilyn (Fisher) Lockridge, Sr. His parents survive.
In 1999, Ryan graduated from North Judson San Pierre High School. In 2003, Ryan graduated with a Bachelor's degree in History from Valparaiso University.
Ryan loved to travel and visited five different continents and was able to go on missionary trips including Mexico, Honduras and Brazil.
On June 11, 2011 in South Bend, Ryan and Heather M. Hohulin were united in marriage.
Along with his loving wife, Heather and his parents, Ryan is survived by two sisters, Tara (Ron) Pitts of North Judson and Angel (Austin) Lockridge of North Judson; two brothers, Gary (fiancé, Laura) Lockridge, Jr. of Plymouth, and Seth (Serena) Lockridge of Rochester; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. He is also survived by Heather's parents, Mark and Tammi Hohulin of Lakeville and Heather's grandparents Larry and Kay Randt of South Bend and Art and Melba Kasprzak of Mishawaka.
Ryan and Heather hosted foreign exchange students, Andy, Hakim, Asjad, Viviana, Tika, Antou, Shaheer, and Max who also survive.
Preceding Ryan in death were his Grandparents Grace and Cecil Fisher and Ida and Everett Lockridge, as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ryan worked for Logan Industries for nearly three years as a training supervisor helping clients to work in a factory setting. He also spent time at Logan working in Residential at a home with some of the clients. Ryan enjoyed his time working with his clients, cared for them deeply and hoped to make it a long-term career.
A Private Celebration Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Pastor Jordan Muck and Pastor Craig Clapper will officiate. The service will be live streamed and recorded. There will be a link on the bottom of the obituary page on the website of palmerfuneralhomes.com
to watch the live stream at 7 p.m. or to view the recorded service at your convenience.
Palmer Funeral Home, Guisinger Chapel, South Bend is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ryan J. Lockridge may be donated Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, Ind. 46615, Dustin's Place, 2979 Oak Blvd, Bremen, Ind. 46506, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to Riley Hospital for Children, 705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, Ind. 46202.
Online condolences may be offered to the Lockridge family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.