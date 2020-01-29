|
|
Rosemarie Lowry
July 11, 1946 - January 20, 2020
Rosemarie Lowry, 73, of Plymouth, entered into eternal life on Monday, Jan. 20.
Rosemarie was born on July 11, 1946 to Kenneth and Wilmetta (Vance) Miller in Argos.
She married Larry Lowry on Aug. 12, 1990 in Plymouth and he preceded her in death on July 1, 2016.
Rosemarie spent the majority of her working years serving lunch at the John Glenn Highs School.
Rosemarie loved sewing and crafting, cooking, but most of all she loved her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was loved greatly and will be missed dearly.
Surviving are her children; sons, Ral (Teri) Elkins, of Rochester, and Michael Elkins, of Plymouth, John (Deceased wife Terresa) Lowry of Walkerton, and Greg Lowry of Elkhart; Also surviving are four grandchildren; Brandon Carpenter, MacKenzi Lowry, Alexander Lowry, and Brandon Lowry; brothers, Doug (Betty) Miller, James Garrison; and sister, Dythia Miller, several nieces, nephews and other family members.
Rosemarie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Larry, and brothers, Bruce, Charlie and Bobby Miller and Clark Garrison.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 27, at the Johnson Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth, with Jim Smart officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Walkerton.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 25, 2020