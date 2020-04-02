|
Sandra Kay Lozier
August 29, 1937 - March 16, 2020
Sandra Kay Lozier went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 16. She was born on Aug. 29, 1937 to Raymond and Laura (Yarian) Delp, in Plymouth.
She graduated from Bourbon High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Garry Lee Lozier in 1955. While Garry was stationed at Sandia Air Force Base in Albuquerque, N.M. they had two children, Mark and Sabrina. They returned to Indiana in 1961, and lived there until 1978, when they made their way back to the southwest making their home in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Sandy's career in Indiana spanned from a youth counselor, to an intake counselor at Hope Rescue Mission, and then to Director at the YWCA in South Bend. After moving to Arizona, she became the Director of the Maricopa County YWCA. She was recognized for setting up the first women's shelter in the county. Sandy and Sabrina started Especially 4-U Tours in 1980. This adventure lasted for 38 years. Sandy retired from the business in 2018.
She was a member of Paradise Valley United Methodist Church, and participated in the choir for several years.
Sandy was known for her outgoing personality. She never met a stranger. Sandy loved her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Garry, brother Richard (Dick) Delp, niece Michele Wendel, great niece Krista Delp and great nephew Adam Delp.
Sandy is survived by her son Mark (Kim)Lozier, daughter Sabrina Walters, grandson Jacob Walters, sister Shirley (Delp) Ball, and sister- in-law Karen (Apple) Delp.
Due to the Coronavirus restrictions, the family is having a private ceremony.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 4, 2020