Walter Duane Ludwig

February 3, 1932 - March 22, 2019



Walter Duane Ludwig, 87, passed away on Friday, March 22, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1932 in Plymouth, to Walter and Marjorie (Feltz) Ludwig.

Walter married Amelia Sue Rector on November 26, 1954 in Culver.

Walter is survived by his wife; children Anthony L. (Judy) Ludwig, Timothy A. (Connie) Ludwig, Michelle D. (Jonathan) Jefferson, and Mathew D. (Kerry) Ludwig; grandchildren Andrea, Andy (Kara), Kimberly (Ryan), David, Amanda (Briggs), Emily (Michael), Mason (Meghan), Mallory (Josh), Nicholas, Gavin, Landry, and Keely; great-grandchildren Samantha, Sylus, Skylar, Grayson, Sterling, Hazel, Everly, and Walter; brothers Paul (Kay) Ludwig and Robert (Patricia) Ludwig; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son Andrew D. Ludwig; and great-granddaughter Eloise.

Walter was a generous man that loved to make people laugh. He was a jack of all trades.

A celebration of life service will be held in Walter's honor at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Church of the Nazarene, 603 E Grove Ave., Rantoul, Ill. 61866. Memorial visitation will be held prior from 12-2 p.m. at the church.

A graveside committal with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made in Walter's name to Church of the Nazarene.

Arrangements are being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St. Champaign, Ill.

Please join his family in sharing memories, photos, and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.

When he walked through the pearly gates, they said "Gotcha Walt!" Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary