Dorothy Josephine McFarland

July 13, 1924 - October 26, 2020



Dorothy Josephine (Thompson) McFarland, 96 of Muckshaw Rd, Argos, passed away on Oct., 26, at 10:14 p.m. at We Belong Senior Care, Plymouth.

On July 13, 1924 in Argos, Indiana she was born to William G. & Euince (Newhouse) Thompson. Dorothy lived most of her life in the Argos community.

On Nov. 17, 1943 in Burr Oak, she married Bennie Leonard McFarland and together they shared the next 58 years before Bennie passed away on Sept. 25, 2001.

Dorothy worked in the Bindery Department at Indiana Press in Plymouth, Indiana for over 20 years eventually retiring from Indiana Press.

She was a member of the Santa Anna Church, Argos; and the Past President of the Marshall County Extension Club.

She was a graduate of Culver High School with the class of 1942.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Mae Fitz of Huntsville, Texas; Carol Jean Baker of Argos; son, Rex McFarland and wife Nancy of Argos; grandchildren, Heather Dolezal and husband Scott of Huntsville, Texas; Shane Fitz of Huntsville, Texas; Jake McFarland of Argos; and Tom McFarland and wife Jessica of Tippecanoe; great grandchildren – Hailey, Hannah, Ben, and Levi.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Rebecca McFarland; two granddaughters; and sister, Clara Ellis.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Nov. 2, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Santa Anna Church, 20269 Nutmeg Rd., Argos. Dorothy's Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Tim Lee. Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Santa Anna Church; 20269 Nutmeg Rd., Argos.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings because of the COVID-19 virus and safety concerns, please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. Masks are required for both the visitation and funeral services . There will be no congregating in the parking lot at any time and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store