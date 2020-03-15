|
Roy A. Miller
March 31, 1952 – March 7, 2020
Roy A. Miller, 67, loving husband father, papa and father figure, died unexpectedly at 5:36 p.m., Saturday, March 7, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend. Roy was born on March 31, 1952, the son of Andrew J. and Anna Miller. He worked as an electrician for over 30 years in various trailer factories throughout the Michiana area.
On June 23, 1973, Roy married the love of his life, Orpha Hostetler. They welcomed three children into their family and spent many happy years with their children and grandchildren. They are Michael (Denise) Miller of Auburn, Gregory (Heidi) Miller of South Bend and Wanda (Dan) Falk of Plymouth; 10 grandchildren, Stephen (Audrey) Murray, Amanda (Jason) Kidd, Deric (Taylor) Miller, Braxton Miller, Benjamin Miller, Onilyse Miller, Kaylee Falk, Wyatt Falk, Meghan Falk and Max Falk; and four great grandchildren.
He is also survived by siblings, Katie Miller of LaGrange, Willard Miller of Lagrange, Lydia Mae (Andy) Wengerd of Blair, Wisc. and Edna (William) Wengerd of LaGrange.
Roy was a man of strong faith in Jesus Christ and a Trustee at Bremen Missionary Church. He enjoyed many hobbies including woodworking, mushroom hunting, fishing, gardening and helping out with the family farm. Roy was always willing and happy to help out anyone. He also was never afraid to become a father figure to those who needed him. He was always quick to say "Good Morning", no matter the time of day and his orneriness was well known by many. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Bremen Missionary Church, 2958 Elm Rd., Bremen with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Kurt Litwiller will officiate. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 12, 2020