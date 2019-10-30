Home

1954 - 2019
Miser Obituary
Sharon A. Miser  
January 10, 1954 - October 28, 2019
 
WALKERTON - Sharon A. Miser, 65, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
Sharon was born Jan. 10, 1954 in Chicago to Raymond and Mary (Louvar) Kraft.  On Jan. 4, 2000 in Plymouth, she was married to Lowell "Mike" Miser who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her parents and step-daughter, Beverly Miser.
Survivors include one sister, Celeste (Rick) Merkes of Walkerton; one brother, Warren (Anna) Kraft of Mundelein, Ill.; four step-daughters, Vivian Miser and Janice Lamb, both of Plymouth, Sharon (Mike) Houin of Argos and Penny Byron of Centennial, Colo.; one step-son, Michael Miser of Plymouth; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nephews, Will, Adam and Raymond.
Sharon was a former employee of NISCO Manufacturing Company in Bremen.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. EDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. 
Burial will follow at the Polk Township Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. EDT and Saturday one hour prior to the service. 
To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 31, 2019
