Richard J. Montgomery
August 27, 1948 - October 30, 2019
ARGOS - Richard John Montgomery, 71, was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to Richard and Ann Montgomery, on Aug. 27, 1948, and passed away on Oct. 30, in Plymouth.
Richard worked for Sears and Kmart in Philadelphia for a combined 25 years, doing general maintenance.
He moved to Argos to be near family that would care for him. He loved his neighborhood walks and bike rides. Cake was a special treat for Richard, which he enjoyed immensely. His favorite summer activity was coming to town to watch the Blueberry Parade.
He belonged to St. Michael Parish in Plymouth and enjoyed being an usher.
He is survived by his sister, Mary E. Stein who resides close in Argos; his sister Margaret "Peggy" (Edwin) Kuehnle and four nephews of Bensalem, Pa.; many special friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 612 N. Walnut St., Plymouth, with Fr. William Kummer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his name to the St. Michael Catholic Church.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 2, 2019