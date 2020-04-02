|
Keith E. Newcomer
June 1, 1956 - March 29, 2020
Keith E. Newcomer, 63, of Bremen passed away at 1:21 p.m., Sunday, March 29, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Plymouth.
Keith was born on June 1, 1956 in Bremen to Ralph and Carol (Snyder) Newcomer.
He is survived by his father, Ralph Newcomer; daughter Teisha (William) Juday of Pea Ridge, Ark.; son Ryan Newcomer of Thomasville, Pa.; four grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Logan, Lila, and Lana. He is also survived by a sister, Vicki (David) Blomquist of Winfield, Ill.; and partner Tona Molebash of Bremen.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Newcomer. Keith worked for many years as a truck driver. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation and cremation will take place. Burial of ashes will be in Bremen Cemetery. A celebration of Keith's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 3, 2020