Connie Jean Nine

February 9, 1951 - June 2, 2019



NAPPANEE - Connie Jean Nine, 68, Nappanee, formerly of Wakarusa, died 10:35 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born Feb. 19, 1951 in Mishawaka, to Ray & Leona (Bolin) Baker.

Surviving are her children, Kelly (Myken) Moore, Alexandria, Ashlie (Kent) Freed, Bourbon, Kimberly (Brant) Ehret, Goshen, Brant (Francie) Nine, Nappanee, grandchildren, Braxton (Ashley) Moore, Alexandria, Clayton Kent, Katie Lynn and Case Warren Freed, Everly Jean Ehret, Hutch William Nine and one on the way and a great-grandchild, Cameron Lyle Moore.

Preceding her in death are her parents, a brother, Randy Baker and a sister, Jaqueline Baker.

Connie was a 1969 graduate of Penn High School. She worked in Property Management and was a former City Council Board Member. She lived for her children, grandchildren and great grandchild, they were the light of her life.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Olive (West) Cemetery. Stephen Holmes will officiate the service.

Memorial donations may be directed to Loveway Inc. (Therapeutic Horseback Riding, Middlebury, Indiana).

Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com Published in The Pilot News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary