Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nine


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nine Obituary
Connie Jean Nine
February 9, 1951 - June 2, 2019

NAPPANEE - Connie Jean Nine, 68, Nappanee, formerly of Wakarusa, died 10:35 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Elkhart General Hospital. She was born Feb. 19, 1951 in Mishawaka, to Ray & Leona (Bolin) Baker.
Surviving are her children, Kelly (Myken) Moore, Alexandria, Ashlie (Kent) Freed, Bourbon, Kimberly (Brant) Ehret, Goshen, Brant (Francie) Nine, Nappanee, grandchildren, Braxton (Ashley) Moore, Alexandria, Clayton Kent, Katie Lynn and Case Warren Freed, Everly Jean Ehret, Hutch William Nine and one on the way and a great-grandchild, Cameron Lyle Moore.
Preceding her in death are her parents, a brother, Randy Baker and a sister, Jaqueline Baker.
Connie was a 1969 graduate of Penn High School. She worked in Property Management and was a former City Council Board Member. She lived for her children, grandchildren and great grandchild, they were the light of her life.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa.  Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Olive (West) Cemetery. Stephen Holmes will officiate the service. 
Memorial donations may be directed to Loveway Inc. (Therapeutic Horseback Riding, Middlebury, Indiana).
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
Published in The Pilot News on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.