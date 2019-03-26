Resources More Obituaries for Noble Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Noble

1938 - 2019

February 24, 1938 – March 22, 2019



Myron Clarence Noble, age 81, of South Bend, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Friday at his home in South Bend.

Myron was born Feb. 24, 1938 in Chicago, to the late Theresa (Rehling) and August Noble, was raised in Knox, and lived his adult life happily surrounded by family and friends in South Bend, South Haven, Mich., and Whitefish, Mont.

On Dec. 3, 1960 in LaPorte, Myron married the love of his life, Rosemary Jane Blankschein who survives. Also surviving are daughter Wendy Elise Noble and granddaughter Cecelia Noble Heidle of South Bend and daughter Heidi Marie Noble, son-in-law Douglas B. Drysdale, and grandson Jake Noble Drysdale of St. Albans, Mo. and Notre Dame, Ind.

A celebration of life memorial service will take place at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 20 at Notre Dame Stadium in the Dahnke Ballroom on the Seventh Floor of Duncan Student Center.

Friends are invited to gather with the family and share memories of Myron from 2 to 4 p.m. prior to the memorial service and immediately thereafter for dinner and drinks until 6 p.m.

Myron always put his wife, Rosie, first. He loved his children, grandchildren, family, and friends. A Purdue University mechanical engineer by degree and builder by nature, Myron bought a small TV antenna manufacturer with a handful of employees in 1972 and built PiRod into a leading telecommunications tower company with 350 colleagues and co-workers.

A member of the Notre Dame College of Engineering Advisory Council and past member of the Saint Mary's College Board of Trustees, Myron's many charitable gifts include the Saint Mary's College Noble Family Dining Hall, the Notre Dame College of Engineering Myron and Rosemary Noble Learning Centers, and the Notre Dame College of Engineering Myron and Rosemary Noble Professorship of Structural Engineering.

Together with the beautiful young woman he met on a blind date on April Fools' Day 1960 (Rosie), Myron built a life of love, devotion, and generosity filled with the richness of family and friends. Myron lives in our hearts forever.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Myron may be made to A Rosie Place for Children, 53131 Quince Road, South Bend, Ind. 46628, named in honor of Myron's beloved wife Rosie.