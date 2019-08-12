|
|
Chester Oberleas
April 26, 1928 - August 10, 2019
BREMEN - Chester "Gene" Oberleas, 91, of Bremen, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, at Signature Health Care in Bremen. Gene was born April 26, 1928 in Sheridan, the son of Chester and Lora (Cline) Oberleas.
On May 2, 1951, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Rowe, who preceded him in 2004.
Gene is survived by four daughters; Jacquelyn (Clifford) Young of Tippecanoe, Deborah Rudd of Reston, Va., Sonya Oberleas of Sterling, Va. and Teresa (Troy) Siqueiros of Winston-Salem, N.C.; four grandchildren, Ernie (Tammy) DeWitt Jr., Michelle Rudd, Devyn Siqueiros, Brooke Siqueiros; two great grandchildren, Michael DeWitt, Amanda (Kyle Cotter) Dewitt and two great-great grandchildren, Baylee Cotter and Lincoln Cotter. Also surviving is his sister, Pearl Purvis, brother John Oberleas and brother in law Glen Heiny.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evelyn (Rowe) Oberleas; great grandson, Matthew DeWitt and five brothers and sisters; Richard Oberleas, Josephine Cox, Susanna Sears, Helen Heiny and Don Oberleas.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St. Rd. 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, in Bremen Church of the Brethren, 921 Woodies Lane, Bremen. Pastor Evan Garber will be officiating. Burial will follow at the Bremen Cemetery with full military honors.
Gene moved to the Bremen area in 1957 after serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked for and retired from A.M. General. He enjoyed farming. Gene was a faithful member and past president of the Bremen Kiwanis, Gideon's of Nappanee and the Bremen Church of the Brethren. Gene served his friends, his family and the Lord all the days of his life.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial donations may be made to the Bremen Church of the Brethren Missions, Gideon's, Bremen Kiwanis, Community Hospital of Bremen or in the form of a nonperishable food items brought to the funeral home for delivery to a food pantry.
Online condolences may be sent to the Oberleas family at www.mishlerhfuneralhomes.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be assisting the family.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 13, 2019