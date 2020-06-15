Odiorne
1924 - 2020
Margie Marie Odiorne
May 4, 1924 - June 11, 2020

BREMEN - Margie Marie Odiorne, 96, of Bremen, went to be with the Lord at 5:10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, in her home surrounded by family.
Margie was born on May 4, 1924 in Bremen to Ray and Bertha (Moore) Slusser. Preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, Gene Odiorne, brothers, Dallas and John Slusser, sisters, Ellen Swihart, Lula Bell (Heltzel) Huffer, Shirley Scott and Laverta Tener and one grandson at birth.
She married Gene on Nov. 10, 1945. He passed away on Sept. 8, 2003.
They had three children, Gary, Karen and Mark. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Sherri Sexton, Tyran Zumbrun, Brandon Odiorne, Kelsy Zumbrun and Matthew Odiorne and 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are four half-brothers and one half-sister.
Margie was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Bremen. She graduated from Bremen High School. Margie and Gene were owners of the Odiorne Paint Store in Bremen for 30 years. She was a true "Bremenite" and loved this town and spent only one year not living here. Margie was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed visiting with people and telling stories of her "younger" days. She loved her Lord Jesus and was a great prayer warrior. She also enjoyed riding with Gene on the back of their Honda Gold Wing. She loved music, especially hymns and country.
There will be no funeral at this time. A graveside service will be held for immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be held sometime later. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, 414 E. Lincoln St., Bremen, Ind. 46506.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
