Wendy Marie Olds

October 3, 1972 - April 7, 2019



Wendy Marie Olds, 46, of Brookville, Ohio, formerly of Plymouth, passed away at 10:03 p.m., Sunday, April, at with the spirit of her family.

She was born Oct. 3, 1972, in San Francisco, Calif., to William Harcourt Deurloo and Linda Sue (Hazlewood) Spier.

Surviving are her children: Angelina Deurloo-Vargas (Patrick) Myers of Brookville, Ohio, Matthew Olds of Plymouth, Jacob Olds of Argos; siblings: Misty Deurloo, Dawn (Joseph) Koselleck; grandchildren: Jillian, Preston, Branson, Rosemary, Ellie, and many friends. Wendy was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed dancing, music, reading, shopping, crafts, coloring, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents William Deurloo and Linda Spier.

Visitation for Wendy will be held on Sunday, April 14, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. with the Pastor P.J. Leonard officiating. Burial will take place immediately following at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorials should be directed to the family.

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 13, 2019