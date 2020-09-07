1/1
Price
2005 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeremie J. Price
June 23, 2005 - September 1, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Jeremie Jon Price, 15, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1. While his time of earth was too brief, he was very loved and will be deeply missed.
Born in South Bend, Indiana on June 23, 2005, Jeremie was the youngest child of seven children of Laanna A. (Standley) and Jeremie Junior Price. He was a freshman attending Plymouth High School.
A kind and generous young man, Jeremie would do anything for anyone. He loved to learn new things and tackle tasks. He could very often be found either: on his dirt bike, riding his long board, playing video games or kick boxing.
He is survived by his parents, Laanna and Jeremie Price of Plymouth; sisters: Kourtney (Travis) Stone of Plymouth, Kylie Abair of Elkhart, Shauna Price of Elkhart; brothers: Logan Standley, Jonas Standley and Cameron Cannan; nieces and nephews: Ariya, Jaxson, Jayce and Ady; paternal grandmother, Marlene (Andy) Pletcher of Tippecanoe and maternal grandparents, Jim (Sharon) Standley of Plymouth, as well as, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Road, Plymouth. Services will begin at 7 p.m. in the church with his uncle, Pastor Spencer Standley officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved