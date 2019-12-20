|
Velma I. Roberts
October 31, 1927 - December 17, 2019
Velma I. Roberts, (92), born Oct. 31, 1927 in Marshall County, passed away on Dec. 17 at the Catherine Kasper Life Center, surrounded by her family.
Velma was the daughter of Roy and Ethel Stevenson Overmeyer, was a lifelong resident of Marshall County, and most recently lived in Plymouth. She graduated from Argos High School in 1945. She married Kenneth on Jan. 5, 1947, who passed away on March 7, 1986, and spent her time as a homemaker and farmer's wife.
In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and playing cards with her friends and her family. Velma was a faithful member of Inwood United Methodist Church; formerly, she was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Velma is survived by her three daughters Barbara Roberts, Plymouth, Beverly (Steven) Richard, Plymouth, Joyce Roberts, Bremen, and one son, Steve (Barb) Roberts of Bourbon. She is also survived by her brothers, Arthur (Wanda) Overmeyer of Argos, and Kenneth (Donna) Overmeyer of Argos. There are also nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren who survive. Velma is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, her parents, and one sister, Mary Hooker.
Visitation only will be held at the Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main Street, Bourbon, from 12:30-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 21. Rather than a funeral service, a graveside service will be held at the Bethel Cemetery (Gumwood Road) at 4:30 p.m., with Cindy Flag, Activities Director of Miller's Assisted Living, officiating.
Memorials may be sent to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting Velma's family with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 19, 2019