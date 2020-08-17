Betty L. Rowe
January 13, 1935 - August 12, 2020
Betty L. Rowe 85, of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday Aug. 12, at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.
Betty was born on Jan. 13, 1935 to Mildred McGowen in Bremen, and attended Bremen schools. She married Owen Rowe on May 5, 1952 in Bremen.
Betty worked as a secretary for Citgo Oil in Lakeville for 10 years, and then was employed at the La Ville Elementary School and the Bremen Hospital, as a cook.
Surviving is her husband; Owen of Plymouth, sons: Gary (Vicki) Rowe of Fishers, Larry (Beverly) Rowe of Plymouth, and Thomas (Shar) Rowe of Hillsboro, Oregon; daughter: Tonya (Thomas) McKee of New Carlisle. Also surviving 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and her sister: Garlene Stone of Goshen.
Private family services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, Plymouth. Interment will take place at the Fair Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials should be directed to the Marshall County Cancer Society
9739 Sunnyside Dr. Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or to the Center for Hospice Care 112 S. Center St. Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via www.johnson-danielson.com