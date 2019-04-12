Donald Thomas Ruh Jr.

October 29, 1967 - April 10, 2019



ARGOS - Donald Thomas Ruh Jr., 51 of Marshall St., Argos, passed away April 10, at 4:38 a.m. at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth, following a lengthy illness.

On Oct. 29, 1967 in Jersey City, N.J. he was born to Donald T Ruh Sr. and Jenny (Horan) Ruh. He has lived in the Argos community since 1994, coming from Bayonne, N.J.

On Dec. 1, 1995 he married Jean (Hensley) Ruh in Plymouth, and together they have shared the past 23 years.

He was an Electrician at Ameri-Can Engineering, Argos.

Donald was raised Catholic in New Jersey. He was a graduate of Bayonne High School with the class of 1985 and played football during his high school years. He had been a member of the Electrical Brotherhood. Donald loved fishing, The Minnesota Vikings, and "A Cold Beer".

Donald is survived by his wife, Jean Ruh of Argos; a son, Donald T. Ruh III of Argos; step children, Courtney White and husband Dennis of Georgia and Taylor Yazel of Live Oak, Fla.; granddaughter, Lilly; brothers Robert Ruh of Bayonne, N.J. and Gary Ruh of Bayonne, N.J.; sisters JoAnn Dugan and husband Danny of Emmaus, Penn. and Michele Alicea and husband Tony of Bayonne, N.J.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, April13, from 12 – 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Michigan Road, Argos.

Funeral Services will follow on Saturday April 13, at 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ; 15676 Michigan Road, Argos, with Rev. Lloyd Howard of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Memorial Contributions may be made to help the family with final expenses at: Donald T. Ruh Jr. Memorial Fund – 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501.

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos. Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary