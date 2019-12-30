|
Hazel Marie Scott
August 7, 1938 - December 27, 2019
Hazel Marie Scott was born on Aug. 7, 1938 in Plymouth, to Victor Willard and Rosemary Quinn Hawkins.
Hazel was a baker, especially good at baking Christmas cookies. A lover of animals she enjoyed feeding wildlife, and tending to her cats. She was an avid reader and enjoyed quiet time stitching and knitting. A devout Christian she was a member of Koontz Lake Missionary Church, and enjoyed her bible study.
She is survived by her three children, two daughters Tina Marie Burch of Walkerton, and Susan (Tim) Scott-Marsh of Buchanan, Mich. and son, John E. (Beth) Scott of Indianapolis; eight grandchildren, Blake (Marji) Burch of Walkerton, Devin (Tiffany) Burch of Grovertown, and Quintin (Carrie) Burch of Teagarden, Kaitlyn and Kristen Gustafson of Walkerton, Lee Ann (Brian) Kissinger of Walkerton, and Margaret and Abigail Scott of Indianapolis; two sisters Vicki M. (Gary) of Plymouth and Roseanna (Fred) Jean of Napoleon, Ohio; two brothers Jon (Dottie) Hawkins of Plymouth, and Father Kevin Bauman of South Bend; sister-in-law Judy Marks; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and infant daughter Mary Kathleen Scott, son and daughter-in-law Phillip L. (Sheila) Scott and brother Stan Marks.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 North Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will be on Monday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Grovertown Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family through our website
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 28, 2019