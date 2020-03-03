|
|
Thelma Marie Sellers
August 24, 1925 - February 23, 2020
Thelma Marie Sellers, a gentle soul, passed to her eternal rest at age 94 on Feb. 23 in Plymouth. Thelma was a beloved daughter; sister; wife; mother; grandmother and aunt to her family. Thelma was born to Charles and Chloe (Coy) Jackson on Aug. 24, 1925 in the living quarters above her parent's country general store in Gravelton.
Growing up, Thelma and her sisters Virginia and June first attended a one room school house during the Great Depression years. Thelma then graduated from New Paris High School and like many young women worked in a local factory for the World War II effort. After the war ended Thelma met a young WWII veteran named Arnold Sellers on a double date; though not with one another. Romance blossomed between the two and they were wed on Nov. 20, 1948 at Turkey Creek Church of the Brethren.
Arnold and Thelma lived in Gravelton and Etna Green before building their home in Bourbon where they raised their baby boom family. Thelma was a loving and caring mother to Barbara, Larry, Allen and Patricia. She was an excellent cook, baker and gardener who loved to read and instilled that love for reading in her family.
Cherishing memories of her love for them are her children and grandchildren; daughter, Barbara (Alan) Neidlinger; Megan (Sam) Cox; and Daniel Neidlinger; daughter in law, Nancy Sellers; son, Allen (Pamela) Sellers; Andrew (Ashley) Sellers; and Courtney Sellers; daughter, Patricia (Jon) Van Der Weele; Kyla (Matthew) Schauss; Karlee Van Der Weele and Lukas Van Der Weele and cherished great grandchildren Peyton Sellers and soon to be born Baby Schauss. Beloved younger sister June Geyer. also survives as does brother in law Lorain (Rosemary) Sellers and sister in law Sylvia Scholl as well as many nieces and nephews.
Thelma was preceded in death by her beloved parents; husband Arnold; son Larry; infant daughter Sharon; sister, Virginia Sheets and brother in law, Amos Sheets.
As per Thelma's wishes, cremation has taken place. Her children and their families will gather at a later date to inter her next to her husband and daughter. The family wishes to thank the caretakers of Miller's Merry Manor and Center for Hospice for our beloved mother's care. The family requests no flowers or plants in her memory. Preferred donations can be made to the Center for Hospice, 112 S Center St., Ste. C, Plymouth Ind. 46563 or the Bourbon Public Library, 104 E Park, Bourbon Ind. 46504.
"You may have tangible wealth untold, caskets of jewels and coffers of gold, richer than I you can never be, I had a mother who read to me."
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 28, 2020