Michael Joseph Sheskey
November 4, 1945 - February 19, 2020
Michael (Mike) Joseph Sheskey, age 73, passed away in Austin, Texas surrounded by family, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, after a valiant struggle to recover from a 2018 bicycle accident. He is survived by his devoted wife of forty-seven years, Susan; son, Matthew (Lindsey);granddaughter, Charlotte; siblings, Kathryn, Judith, Mary, and Roland; and twelve nieces and nephews. In death, Mike is reunited with his mother and father, Elizabeth and William Sheskey, and his beloved son Michael. Mike's unwavering strength, courage, and commitment to family will remain an inspiration to all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Lake Maxinkuckee Environmental Council, Culver, or the Culver Academies, Culver.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Columbus, Ohio.
Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be shared at www.wcfish.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 4, 2020