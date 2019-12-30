|
|
Mary E. Silveus
January 21, 1929 - December 28, 2019
Mary E. Silveus, a lifetime resident of Bourbon, passed away at 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Miller's Merry Manor of Warsaw at the age of 90.
She was born on Jan. 21, 1929 in Kansas City, Kansas to Myrtle Izetta (Snyder) Clark and Robert Gordon Clark.
On June 25, 1947 she was married to Eldon Banks Silveus. They shared 62 years of marriage together before he passed away on Sept. 24, 2010.
Mary was a 1947 graduate of Bourbon High School. She was a very spiritual woman and enjoyed her fellowship as a member of Grace Baptist Church in Plymouth. She had her hands full raising six children and still managed the financial end of the family business with her husband, a building contractor, and owner of Silveus Construction in Bourbon. Mary and her husband, Eldon enjoyed spending their winters in Florida for many years. Mary will forever be remembered as a great homemaker and wonderful mother who dearly loved her family and her many grandchildren.
She will be lovingly remembered by her three daughters: Pamela J. Silveus (Warsaw, Indiana); Vickie L. (George) Cook, Plymouth; M. Michaeleen (Robert) Crow, Culver; and her two Sons: Dr. Patrick C. (Jana) Silveus, Warsaw,; Robert J. (Deb) Silveus, Plymouth. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael Eldon Silveus in 1971, brother, Bobby Clark and her sister Betty Clark.
Mary's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw, and officiated by Pastor Matt Elliott of Grace Baptist Church of Plymouth. Friends and family may visit prior to the service from 2 – 5 p.m. A private family graveside service will take place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Bourbon.
Memorial donations in Mary's name may be directed to the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County, 1048 S. 325 W., Pierceton, Ind. 46562 and would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 31, 2019